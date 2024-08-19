APWENLagos/Wateraid Cholera Prevention, Environmental Sanitation Workshop:……Makoko residents charged against Cholera prevention

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos), Nigeria under the leadership of its Chairman, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, FNSE, in collaboration with WaterAid on August 17, 2024 organized a workshop on cholera prevention, environmental sanitation, and waterways cleanup for residents of the Aiyetoro, Makoko community in the state.

This initiative, according to a statement by the Coordinator, APWENLagos Young Engineers Forum, Feyisetan Oluwaseun, was driven by the Young Engineers of APWENLagos, who are advocates for SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Representatives from WaterAid led the workshop, educating the community on the critical importance of maintaining a clean environment.

They highlighted that a clean environment, coupled with proper sanitation practices, was crucial in preventing diseases.

Stressing that sanitation is “every man’s business,” they urged residents to adopt proper waste management practices and avoid disposing of waste into the waterways.

Head of Lagos Programme at WaterAid, Mr. Adebayo Alao, stressed the importance of good hygiene, noting that this initiative is not just a one-time cleanup effort but the beginning of an ongoing sanitation campaign for the residents of Aiyetoro.

Mr. Alao announced that the Community Development Association (CDA) Chairman would appoint 50 residents as environmental sanitation officers, who would be empowered by WaterAid, through the Yaba Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), to enforce proper sanitation practices within the community.

A significant concern raised during the workshop was the lack of toilets in the community, which poses a serious health risk.

APWENLagos is appealing to all well-meaning individuals and organizations to support efforts to address this critical issue.

WaterAid has also assured its commitment to sponsoring engineering innovative solutions that could significantly improve the lives of the Aiyetoro community.

The Association’s past Chairman, Engr. Mary Afolayan, MNSE, also encouraged the residents, noting that while APWENLagos and other voluntary organizations can support the community, the success of maintaining a clean environment ultimately depends on the residents’ commitment.

The Chairman of APWENLagos, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, added that sustaining a clean community would encourage the association to provide additional support, such as assisting students who have dropped out of school and empowering individuals with skills to improve their living standards.

She also discloesd that scholarships would be offered to girls in the community with a passion for STEM, following a series of mentorship programmes.

The Baale and CDA Chairman of Aiyetoro expressed their gratitude to APWENLagos for initiating this timely and much-needed intervention, stating that they are fully committed to achieving a cleaner community.

The sanitation and waterways clean-up commenced at the Baale‘s residence, symbolising the community’s commitment to the initiative.

APWENLagos was given a time frame to revisit the community to assess the progress of the sanitation efforts.

The official launch of the “Engineering Clean Communities, Preventing Cholera Together” initiative in Aiyetoro/Makoko was indeed a resounding success.

