APWEN unveils scholarship scheme to promote STEM education in Delta

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Warri Chapter in collaboration with Compos Mentis Foundation has unveiled the Nnoli Akpedeye Girls in STEM Scholarship (NAGISS) scheme.

The scholarship project was launched on Thursday in Warri , Dalta State and had five female students from secondary schools in Delta State emerged as winners in the maiden edition.

The scheme was unveiled at the Public Lecture organised by the APWEN, Warri Chapter to honour two of her “Quintessential Engineers”.

According to APWEN, the scholarship scheme, which was targetted at indigent female students in secondary schools across the 25 local government areas in the state, is expected to take effect on the winners from September 2023 till their University level.

It said that the concept was to encourage girls into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with a view to bridging the existing gap between the female and their male counterpart in the field of sciences.

Five schools, two from Warri South and three from Udu Local Government Areas participated in the 2023 maiden edition with one winner emerged from each school.

The winners were: Eseoghene Ohobore (College of commerce, Warri) and Miterhere Blessings (Essi college, Warri) both in Warri South Local Government Area.

Others were: Apah Success (Okpaka secondary school), Edegware Favour (Ekete secondary school) and Onoriode Best (Aladja secondary school) from Udu Local Government Area.

Speaking at the unveiling, Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Contego Servo Limited, said that the scholarship would be an annual event.

Earlier, at the Public Lecture, former President of APWEN, Dr Felicia Agubata, called on governments at all levels and the private sector to invest in science education for sustainable growth in the country.

The theme of the Public Lecture was: STEM Education, a Catalyst for Societal development”.

Agubata in her keynote address said that education was a catalyst to growth, adding that sciences tend to be more innovative and competitive in the global marketplace.

She said that the advancement in technology had changed virtually every aspect of lives, adding that STEM education had fostered technological literacy and empowered individuals to leverage on technology productively.

“STEM forms the backbone of progress and innovation in the modern world. As we move further into the 21st century, the role of STEM education is becoming increasingly pivotal n shaping the future of our society.

“The challenges facing the world today are complex and multifaceted be it climate change, energy crisis, health pandemic or socio-economic disparities.

“Solving these problems demands a highly knowledgeable, skilled and tee-savvy workforce.

“STEM education equips individuals with the tools to analyse problems critically, nurtures critical thinking and problem-solving skills”, she said.

The former APWEN president said that a well prepared STEM workforce would attract investment, fostered entrepreneurship and by implication paved way for news industries and job opportunities.

Agubata said that to unleash the potential of STEM education, it must be accessible to everyone irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic background.

“When we inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians, we are creating a continuous cycle of innovation and progress.

“Encouraging hands-on learning, providing mentorship and offering exposure to real-world applications will promote the light of curiosity in our young minds,” she said.

She, however, called for sustained investment in education by improving on learning infrastructure, teacher training, curriculum development, scholarship and other financial support system to inspire the STEM learners.

Also speaking, President of APWEN, Dr Elizabeth Eterigho, said the association was working assiduously to bridge the gap between the male and female engineers in the country.

“APWEN has been a catalyst for advancing the professional development of female engineers, technologists and scientists.

“It inspires young girls in STEM education and mentoring engineering students through seminars and conferences.

“STEM is a powerful tool to shape the world and make it a better, safer and more creative, innovative and exciting place to be,” Eterigho said.

She, however, called for collective efforts to encourage more girls to venture into sciences, to help fulfill the substantial future job opportunities predicted for the engineering sector.

Engr. Linda Guwor, Chairman, APWEN, Warri chapter in her address of welcome, said that the topic was chosen to further advocate for more female representation in the STEM education and projects in engineering field.

Highlight of the event was presentation of award of Excellence to Engr. Ozo Nwokeabia, Founding Chairman, APWEP, Warri chapter and Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, former APWEN president.

Other side attraction at the event was the mentoring of some female students from some secondary schools in sciences within Warri South and Udu Local Government Areas.

For a better society