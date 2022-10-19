APWEN President identifies factors for socio-economic crisis in Nigeria

CHINYERE IKEANYI

President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, has identified youth unemployment coupled with skill shortage as a major socio-economic crisis in Nigeria.

She stated this in her speech delivered at the flag-off ceremony of the Margret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Quoting statistics, Dr Eterigho stated that the country has the largest population of youth in the world, with a median age of 18.1 years, adding that about 70 per cent of the population are under 30, and 42 per cent are under the age of 15.

According to her, with youths accounting for over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population, youth unemployment requires urgent attention if the wave of social vices is to be curtailed

“According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria is home to over 70 million young people of working age, and more than 54% of these youth are unemployed.

“A critical look at competence gap in Skilled and Unskilled young engineers within Africa and Nigeria in particular, revealed that Nigeria has the largest youth bulge which gives concern that Nigeria is not deliberate in her efforts to position her youths to compete for current and evolving jobs through technical capacity building”, Eterigho stated.

APWEN President said as Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria was poised to become a global powerhouse, “but only if the populace is adequately skilled and trained to gain employment or work independently in a productive manner”.

Stating that Nigeria has an unemployment rate of 32 per cent, and 30 per cent of women are unemployed, she said: “At the same time, businesses and employers across the state and nation complain that they cannot find enough skilled entry-level workers”.

Eterigho explained that MAOCADA was targetted as Nigeria’s premier advance technical, vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills learning programme that will create a generation of self sustained and employable female youths, particularly young engineers.

She also said the programme, which is in honour of the first female Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Mrs. Margaret Aina Oguntala, would provide a viable pipeline of skilled female engineers to either establish their own entrepreneurial ventures or been in high demand for the industries.

“By so doing, the employment landscape will become more competitive and creative thus reducing the level of unemployed and unemployable females in Nigeria. Particularly, now that the Federal Government is focused on diversification, the economy and industries are requiring specific skills from potential employees”, Eterigho further said.

She pointed out that the technical skill was poised to lead the charge in the provision of access to basic, non-formal/formal skills, adding that the shift from paper qualifications to competencies makes the emergence of this Margret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy very strategic.

For a better society