APWEN Lagos pays courtesy visit to ACEN Managing Director

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, led by the Chairman, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi FNSE, FNIEEE and Engr. Sola Agboola FNSE, Director, Lagos Public Works, paid a courtesy visit on Wednesday, August 15th, 2024, to the Managing Director of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) Lagos, Engr. Funmilayo Kadri FNSE, FNIEEE.

In her speech, the Chairman expressed her gratitude to Engr. Funmilayo Kadri for her invaluable contributions to APWEN Lagos and to the engineering profession at large.

She particularly highlighted the impactful lecture delivered by Engr. Funmilayo Kadri on International Women in Engineering Day.

The Chairman also took the opportunity to solicit collaboration opportunities, internships for collegiate members, training schemes for young graduates and professional female engineers.

In response, Engr. Funmilayo Kadri, a firm advocate for inclusivity and diversity, emphasized the importance of involving women in all aspects of engineering, particularly in consulting, to address engineering and design challenges holistically.

She acknowledged the potential pushback that female engineers may face but encouraged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to providing engineering solutions.

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion, the presentation of an appreciation award, and the consideration of various agenda items.

The MD gifted them copies of the TCE magazine and the book, ‘Engineering is Development’, written by a past President of ACEN, Engr. Bayo Adeola FNSE FAEng.

