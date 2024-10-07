APWEN Int’l Conference Lagos state chapter 1st position on group dynamics award held in Cross River

L-r… (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos State Chapter Engr. Atinuke Owolabi; with past president (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

APWEN South-West Coordinator, Engr Bose Oyekunle, with (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos state chapter Engr. Atinuke Owolabi both middle while others watch.

APWEN South-West Coordinator, Engr Bose Oyekunle, with (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos state chapter Engr Atinuke Owolabi; both middle, Engr. Dr. Mrs. Funmi Akingbagbohun,(right) which others watch .

President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim; Present Group Dynamics award 1st position to (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos state chapter Engr. Atinuke Owolabi (both middle) while others jubilating, during the (APWEN ) International Conference held at Calabar Cross River State on 26/9/202024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng