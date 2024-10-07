Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APWEN Int’l Conference Lagos state chapter 1st position on group dynamics award held in Cross River

Latest News
R-L... President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr. Adebisi  Osim; Present  Group Dynamics award 1st position to (APWEN)  Chairman, Lagos state chapter.  Engr Atinuke Owolabi ;  past president   (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; APWEN  Past President, Engr. Nwakaego Monica Ojukwu, during the (APWEN ) International Conference held at Calabar Cross River State on 26/9/202024.
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos State Chapter Engr. Atinuke Owolabi;  with past president   (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

APWEN South-West Coordinator, Engr Bose Oyekunle, with (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos state chapter  Engr. Atinuke Owolabi both middle while others watch.

APWEN South-West Coordinator, Engr Bose Oyekunle, with (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos state chapter  Engr Atinuke Owolabi; both middle, Engr. Dr. Mrs. Funmi Akingbagbohun,(right) which others watch .

President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr. Adebisi  Osim; Present  Group Dynamics award 1st position to (APWEN)  Chairman, Lagos state chapter  Engr. Atinuke Owolabi (both middle) while others jubilating, during the (APWEN ) International Conference held at Calabar Cross River State on 26/9/202024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12155 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NAF honours Flying Officer Sangokoya for historic…

Lagos Assembly Suspends Alimosho Council Chairman

Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho chairman

Just In :LG Secretariat in Rivers set ablaze

1 of 2,481