APRA and PRCA Africa Collaborate on Latest African PR Landscape Study

The African Public Relations Association (APRA), in collaboration with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Africa, is delighted to announce the launch of the fourth annual study, in their third year of partnership. This year’s research, carried out by Reputation Matters, focuses on the evolving landscape of PR and Communications practice across Africa.

This was stated in a statement Signed by Secretary-General, APRA ,Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, who noted that The flagship study aims to capture comprehensive demographic data on the industry while exploring critical issues such as ethical practices, PR’s role in business, talent management, remote work, and future challenges.

PR professionals across Africa are invited to participate in the survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete. In keeping with research ethics, all responses remain confidential. The results will be unveiled at the annual APRA Conference, taking place in Mombasa, Kenya, in 2025.

Arik Karani, President of APRA, captures the essence of this enterprise as he emphasized that, “at APRA, we believe in the power of unity and collaboration across the continent. By leveraging research and best practices, we can strengthen the PR industry in Africa and create a more ethical, transparent, and impactful profession. This study is a vital step toward understanding our diverse landscape and working together as one Africa to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. ”

PRCA International Director Melissa Cannon MPRCA, equally underscored Mr. Karani’s statement in declaring that, “this collaborative effort with APRA provides a valuable opportunity to compare recent changes in the African PR landscape with previous years and forecast the challenges that lie ahead. By examining current trends and shifts, we aim to gain a deeper understanding of the industry’s evolution and better prepare for the future. ”

APRA is equally pleased that Regine le Roux, founder and managing director of Reputation Matters, conducting the research has said that, “it is encouraging to see the emphasis that APRA and the PRCA are placing on research, truly leading by example. Research is critical not only for strategic communication development but also for securing a seat at the boardroom table by speaking the language of the C-suite— numbers. We are eager to gain deeper insights from communicators across the continent into ethics and better understand the PR landscape, so we can unite and move forward as one Africa.”

The survey is available in both English and French, and it is accessible here:

(https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EthicsAndPRinAfrica2025)