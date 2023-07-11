Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Appointments are made to create value not to create jobs for the ‘boys’ — Gov. Otti

People & Power
By Editor
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia state Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that all the appointments made by the government are meant to add value to the State, adding that all the appointees are square pegs in square holes.

The Governor who made this known during the swearing-in of the second batch of two additional Commissioners into the State Executive Council at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Umuahia, said it is not to create jobs for “boys”.

He pointed out that in the past people lobbied and even paid money for positions, explained that such practice has stopped.

He further informed the new Commissioners that the expectations from Abians are very high hence his Government will not accept poor quality jobs from them rather the best.

He revealed that the two Commissioners were well engaged with the European Union and General Electric management in Netherlands respectively before their appointments,lauded them for their show of love and sacrifices to the State.

Responding on behalf of his colleague,the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation,Mrs Blessings Felix the Commissioner for power and Public utilities,Engr Ikechukwu Monday expressed appreciation to the Governor for the opportunity given to serve and pledged to do their best.

Continue Reading
Editor 12696 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Alleged vote buying: Adebutu wasn’t arraigned, yet to…

Guber poll: Kogi elders raise alarm over rising insecurity

Akpabio releases Senate c’ttees, names Adeola, Wadada,…

2023 polls challenges: INEC begins post-election review

1 of 868