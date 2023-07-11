Appointments are made to create value not to create jobs for the ‘boys’ — Gov. Otti

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia state Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that all the appointments made by the government are meant to add value to the State, adding that all the appointees are square pegs in square holes.

The Governor who made this known during the swearing-in of the second batch of two additional Commissioners into the State Executive Council at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Umuahia, said it is not to create jobs for “boys”.

He pointed out that in the past people lobbied and even paid money for positions, explained that such practice has stopped.

He further informed the new Commissioners that the expectations from Abians are very high hence his Government will not accept poor quality jobs from them rather the best.

He revealed that the two Commissioners were well engaged with the European Union and General Electric management in Netherlands respectively before their appointments,lauded them for their show of love and sacrifices to the State.

Responding on behalf of his colleague,the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation,Mrs Blessings Felix the Commissioner for power and Public utilities,Engr Ikechukwu Monday expressed appreciation to the Governor for the opportunity given to serve and pledged to do their best.