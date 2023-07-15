Appointment of Perm Sec into Borno Civil Service to be based on exam, interview — Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disclosed that henceforth no Permanent Secretary will be appointed into the State Civil Service without undergoing examination and interview.

Prof Zulum disclosed this on Friday when presiding over the swearing-in of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), four Special Advisers, and a Permanent Secretary at the Conference Hall of the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri.

“This is the last time, I would appoint a Permanent Secretary into the State Civil Service without examination and interview. No Permanent Secretary will be appointed without undergoing meticulous examination and interview”, he added.

Zulum said the appointment and swearing-in were based on the power bestowed on him to appoint SSG, Special Adviser, and Permanent Secretary, stressing that the Office of the SSG is the engine room and clearing house of government businesses.

He said “all communications of ministries must go through the office of the SSG . This new SSG is a seasoned administrator, man of integrity and committed to key into our dreams of new Borno. I urge the people, especially the civil servants to support the new SSG.”

Speaking on behalf of appointees, the SSG, Hon Bukar Tijani said “I want assure you, Your Excellency we will support you to achieve your dream for Borno through the 25-year Development Plan and 10-year Strategic Agenda”.

The swearing in was presided over by Governor Zulum and administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zannah.