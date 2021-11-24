Appointment of mandate Secretaries: No Geopolitical Zone Was Exempted – Bell

o

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Contrary to the rumour making rounds that the recent appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Heads of Agencies and other Political appointees were bias, The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Wednesday hinted that as the nation’s capital city, all interests are being represented.





Speaking on behalf of the administration, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Abubakar Sani noted that a lot of people have expressed that view, but explained that Abuja as a mini-Nigeria,

all interests are being represented and evenly distributed across the six geopolitical zones.

“if you look at the way FCT is structured you will know that FCT is a mini-Nigeria and every interest is being represented,

What is done is to consider the wide range of opinion and stakeholders that partake in the development of the territory. There is no amount of time that is too short or too long to consult widely and be able to reach consensus as to who should be on board to be able to join in the FCT project”.

“If you look at the appointments, the President by the recommendation of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has taken every interest into consideration and that is why we now have a formidable team to join the Minister in developing the territory.”

” A careful look at the list of the appointees indicates that no geopolitical zone of this country has been left out. It must also be mentioned that every appointment and position is important for the smooth running of the FCT Administration”. He said.

Fielding questions from journalists on if all appointees are round pegs in round holes, he said, “Those appointed are professionals and I can assure you that they will bring their professionalism to bear by contributing their own quota to the development of FCT”.

“A lot of foundation had already been laid to ensure that we build Abuja of our dreams, all the appointees are qualified”.

Also speaking on if the appointees can achieve their mandate considering the limited time left for them, Sani said, “Certainly, the FCT Minister has ensured that all contractors are back to work, you can see massive construction work on going around the nation’s capital, if you move from the Villa Roundabout towards Yakubu Gowon crescent, work is going on there to link the right side of Asokoro to the left side, a bridge with interchange is coming up there. If you move further to Shehu Shagari a bridge is also coming up there. If you move further to Muhammadu Buhari way, a bridge is coming up there to Apo roundabout and the beginning of the Nnmadi Azikwe expressway. A lot of bridges are coming up there that will link the Ring Road one to phase two side of Abuja”.

“We need to provide infrastructure so that development can take place in other parts of the territory. This is important and the appointees are coming to ensure full development of the territory”, he explained.

He, however, hinted that the Minister gave the appointees a charge, “and I can assure you that as soon as they are sworn in they will hit the ground running”.

“We charge media to keep tab of the new appointees, monitor their activities and report to the public. I can assure you that a lot of transformation will be witnessed”. He assured.