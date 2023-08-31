Appeal Court’s reversal of Delta tribunal ruling against LP candidate victory for democracy – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has described the Appeal Court’s judgement in Delta state governorship election as a victory for democracy and a clear testimony that judiciary can be effective, impartial and truly the conscience of the masses.

The National Chairman also called on other judicial institutions in Nigeria to take a cue from the Asaba Appeal Court and dispense judgment without fear or favour in spite of the persons that may be involved.

Delta election petition tribunal had dismissed LP’s case against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party—PDP over alleged abandonment by the petitioners but Appeal court in a landmark judgement disagreed with the tribunal and went ahead to refer the petition of the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party–LP in the State, Honourable Ken Pela back to the tribunal for onward hearing.

In a statement by the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the national chairman said that with the Appeal Court’s ruling today Labour Party has now been giving the opportunity to prove its case at the tribunal.

He said, “We are pleased with the position of the Appeal Court today. We were shocked at the decision of the tribunal to stifle prematurely our matter. We were not even allowed to present our matter. Justice was not served and that made us to approach the appellate court requesting it to review the case which the tribunal had rejected.

“With the Appeal Court overturning the tribunal’s judgement today, we are happy that we can now reopen our case again against the PDP candidate who was erroneously declared winner of the last election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Labour Party won the governorship election in Delta State and like in most other states, some undemocratic elements had conspired to snatch the state from us and they went ahead to use the tribunal to stop us from proving that we won.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the judiciary and to urge them to always stand on the ground of justice and fairness in dispensing every other cases brought before it. Whether at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal or states tribunal, the people wishes must be respected at all times. Nigeria’s democracy will gain more when right judgments are given.”