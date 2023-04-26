Appeal Court President orders relocation of Ebonyi Election Tribunal to Abuja

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal has been directed to relocate to Federal Capital Territory Abuja with immediate effect.

The directive was issued by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem.

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Barrister Nyior Henry Sekulla announced this in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He said that following the directive, the Election Petition Tribunal office located at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has shut down from today.

According to him, “All processes relating to matters before the Tribunal will continue at Abuja.

“The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal (HPCA), has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of Election Petition Tribunal sitting here to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

“Therefore, in compliance with the Honourable President Court of Appeal directive, the petitioners, counsel to parties and the general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the Election Petition Tribunal, sitting here in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23.

“Filings of Processes, taking of proceedings, etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of the reasons for the decision, Barrister Henry said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

He however reiterated that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state were equally affected.

