Appeal court affirms Shaibu as Edo Deputy Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed that Comrade Philip Shaibu remains the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Shaibu in a video spotted online described the ruling as a win for democracy.

The appellate court upheld the earlier ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which nullified Shaibu’s impeachment and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

This development follows Shaibu’s controversial impeachment on April 8 by the Edo State House of Assembly, where he was accused of perjury and leaking government secrets.

However, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court had ruled that the impeachment process did not follow due process, and as a result, ordered Shaibu’s reinstatement to his position.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal warned that any person aside from Shaibu who attempts to parade himself as the Deputy Governor of Edo State would face legal consequences.

With this judgement, appelate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Additionally, the court set aside the appointment of Omobayo Godwins, who had been named as Shaibu’s replacement following the impeachment.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Shaibu with the necessary security to ensure he resumes his duties as the Deputy Governor of Edo State until the end of his tenure.

