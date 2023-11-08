Champion Newspapers Limited
Appeal Court affirms election of House of reps member, Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake

People & Power
7
JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Federal Court of  Appeal sitting in Lagos has affirmed the election of Honourable Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake.

 

Rep Erhiatake of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State floored Ben Rolands Igbakpa of NNPP, Mr Halims Ahoda  of APC and Ogboru Michael Etabunor of APGA

 

Hon. Justice Festus Ogbuinaya, Justice Senchi, and Justice Waziri delivered the judgement on Tuesday in Lagos.

 

Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former governor of Delta State and National Leader of the PDP in the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja Rep Erhiatake described the ruling of the court of appeal as victory to God and her constituents.

 

She lauded the decision of the court of appeal saying democracy has come to stay.

 

