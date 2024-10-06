APP Sweeps Rivers LG Elections

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Action Peoples Party, APP, has won 22 out of the 23 chairmanship seats in the October 5 local government elections in Rivers State.

Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, confirmed this while declaring the results in Port Harcourt.

Justice Enebeli said the APP won 22 of the chairmanship elections so far declared except Etche which he said collation of results was still ongoing.

Names of the winners for the championship positions declared by the RSIEC Chairman were: Vincent Reuben Obu for Abua/Odual; Chibudom Ezu for Ahoada-East; Iyekor Ikporo for Ahoada-West; and Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide for Akuku-Toru.

Others are: Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile for Andoni; Dr. Sule Amachree for Asari-Toru; Dame Anengi Barasua for Bonny; Dr. Harry Agiriye for Degema; Chief Brain Gokpa for Eleme; and David Omereji for Emohua.

Other winners of the poll are: Monday Dumiye for Gokana; Isreal Abosi for Ikwerre; Martins Nwigbo for Khana; Amb Chijioke Ihunwo for Obio/Akpor; and Prince Isaac Umejuru for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.

For Ogu/Bolo, Ishmael Oforibika was declared as winner; with Igwe Achese for Okrika; Promise Reginald for Omuma; Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro; Gift Okere for Oyigbo; Ezebunwo Ichemati for Port Harcourt; and Matthew Nenubari Dike for Tai Local Government Councils.

He said the candidates so declared, scored the majority of valid votes cast in the election in two-third of their respective wards in the 22 Local Government Areas.

The RSIEC Chairman however, said result of the chairmanship position for Etche Local Government Area was stood down by the commission, because of its expansive landscape with its 19 wards, which slowed down the collation process.

The results while declaring the results before members of Inter-Party Advisory Council from 18 political parties, leaders of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society groups, returning officers, journalists and other key stakeholders, said the polls which ended at 3:00pm, witnessed a large turnout of voters who defiled the rain.

He emphasised that the results of Etche Local Government Area chairmanship seat, and the 319 councillorship positions across the state will be announced on a later date after collation is concluded.

He stated that the election was conducted in all 6,866 units in the 319 political wards with 18 out of 19 political parties participating.

The Chairman, who acknowledged the enthusiasm of the electorate who came out in their numbers to vote candidates of their choice affirmed that the election was free and fair.

“It is heartwarming that I stand before you all today to affirm the smooth, safe, free, fair, credible and transparent, all inclusive, successful, violence-free and most treasured conduct of the 2024 Rivers State Local Government Council election despite all odds.”

He commended political parties and Rivers people for their commitment to the election process. “Polls were closed across the State by 3:00pm today. Before then, there was large turnout of enthusiastic citizens who came out to exercise their franchise even in the midst of the heavy downpour witnessed this morning.

“Results have been trickling in since the closure of polls, and the good people of Rivers State and residents have spoken through the ballots, and they are in ecstatic expectation of the results of this historic election.

“After painstaking collation of results at the close of polls by our team of officials regarding the local government council elections conducted this day, the 5th of October, 2024, I declare the following candidates, having scored majority of lawful or valid votes cast in two-thirds of the wards comprising their respective local government areas of Rivers State are hereby returned as elected Chairmen or Chairwomen”.

The RSIEC Chairman explained that details or statistics of the respective scores of candidates shall be published on the website of the commission and the media, and made available to the public and all contesters.

Enebeli saluted the patriotism, resolve, resilience and support of the overwhelming majority of Rivers people and residents which culminated in the success of the exercise.