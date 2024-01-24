Apostolic Church Grammar School marks 60th anniversary with 1,381 pupils

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, The Apostolic Church Grammar School, Orishigun Ketu, Lagos has not less than 1,381 pupils, including nursery and primary schools, as well as 140 dedicated staff members.

As a result, members of the Governing Board, the proprietor, parents, and students of the school converged on Thursday to mark the school’s 60th anniversary of academic excellence.

The Proprietor of the School, Senior Gabriel Uyeh, said The Apostolic Church Grammar School had witnessed tremendous growth and development since it started providing academic services in January 1964.

He said, “On this occasion of the 60th anniversary of the school, I return all the glory to God for sailing the ship of this school thus far. We started with 66 students. We have now grown to 1,381, including nursery and primary schools, as well as 140 dedicated staff members.”

The president of The Apostolic Church Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Solomon Alabi, said the school had continued to churn out well-brought-up pupils across various walks of life.

Alabi said, “This is a landmark event. We are grateful to God for making it a reality. 60 years in the life of any man is a long journey. We were taught the ways of the Lord. You will see that fear of God in many of us today, even as professionals.

I am a lawyer. We have as many professionals as old students. And you will see that there is a difference between ourselves and others who graduated from other schools.”

Speaking on the plans of the governing board for the future, the board’s vice chairman, Elder Michael Adediran, hoped that “in the next 40 years, this school will be known for what it has been known for as a center of excellence where people are built for future leadership roles and service to mankind. This is what we are yearning for.”

While expressing her gratitude, the principal of the senior secondary school, who also doubled as the board secretary, Mrs Remilekun Adebambo, said the school would continue to achieve the purpose of its establishment.

Mrs Adebambo states, “I feel so happy that I am part of this administration this year because this 60th anniversary is a landmark celebration. We have grown and developed.

“And we have been able to achieve the vision of our founding fathers. The vision of our fathers is to bring out students that can stand out amongst other students across the academic establishment globally”