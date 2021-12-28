Apostle Sediq Moses reveals the real truth of Jesus birth in December

When many still standing aloof watching unbelievers and anti-Christlike celebrities making fool of the prove and genuity of Jesus originality on Earth, some may decided to speak but in a low key voice, however a man of God bears it all on exact points to be noted and ascribing corrections to some erroneous impressions some people had on Christmas and Jesus December birthday celebrations the world over.

So many misconceptions and arguments about Christmas and about the date Christ was born. Some folks says that celebrating Jesus on the 25th December is satanic. The General Overseer of Christ Holy Mountain, House of Prayer, Apostle Sediq Moses tends to correct some wrong impressions as he speaks exclusively with a journalist, Emmanuel Clement recently.

Apostle Sediq highlights that Jesus was not actually born on the 25th December but was born and we are celebrating the birthday of Jesus. When we celebrate Christmas, we are celebrating the birth of Jesus. The reason why we celebrate it in the month of December which is the 12th month is because there is something special and unique about 12.

It is not important that He was born on December 25th, what is important is that He was truly born and that is what we celebrate.

In his word, he alluded to the Holy Bible linking December to Revelation chapter 12, Exodus chapter 12, also linking December to the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, December to the 12 tribes of Israel. So, anything that has to do with Christmas is always at the 12 month of every year.

So many unique thing about 12. The Bible says when Jesus was 12 years old, he was already doing the work of his father.

What is this thing about 12? It was in Exodus Chapter 12 God brought an idea the wisdom of how Pharaoh would let the children of Israel go. What they used was the blood at the doorpost of each of all the houses. The bible says “when I see the blood i will Pass over you.” If you also look at the book of Revelation chapter 12, blood was used.

Apostle Sediq added that Christmas is all about Jesus crossing you from deadworks, disappointment, setback, failure, etc. Christmas is reminding you of the love of God, agape love of God in our heart here on earth. Christmas is not describing a way of eating food as manner of some is who only possesses love on Christmas day. Whereas the Love of God towards mankind should be extended on daily basis Not only on Christmas day then after that day the gathering friends is no more, the gathering of extending the hand of love of giving and sharing bags of rice, food stuffs is no more. If the spirit of unison in the nation can stay everyday, the nation will definitely be a saint.

He also reiterated that Christmas is not only celebration but about the blood that was splits. The crossing over thing can only happen on the 12th of every month. It is only the beginning of every month in the realm of the spirit Not January. It’s about the death of Jesus Christ in the realm of the spirit Not all about the birth of Jesus Christ in the physical.

The celebration should not be the birth of Christ only but the Crossover lamp. A lamp that brought our new birth in Christ Jesus. It can only happen in December which is the month of 12th.

It is the Month of crossing nonsense. There is nothing you cannot overcome in this twelve month. It’s the only Month that has the ability to overcome nonsense. The only month that carry the cross name, the cross of Jesus. The devil can pursue you but when you get to December, Jesus will step in. From torment of the devil to the hand of God. It’s the only month that God has ordained that everyone pursuing you will face the cross.

Apostle Sediq concludes that there is so much to learn about Christmas. It’s a month of crossing over and the only way to cross over to a new season or into a new land is through the blood of Jesus.

