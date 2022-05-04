Apostle Ossy Michael set for a Prophetic Powerpacked Program

As the country is gearing towards a new election, a lot of politicians are positioning themselves for various electoral position. This have seen a lot of them heading back to the grassroots that many of them have forgotten years ago. The senior pastor of Glorious Divine Assembly, Apostle Ossy Michael, has cautioned the youths to be careful on whom they vote this period.

And as we thread in a perilous world, the need to pray without ceasing should be our watchword and the need for Christians to pray for one another is so imperative.

Having this in view, Apostle Ossy Michael, a prolific man of God with an awesome and Apostolic gift to perform incredible healing and Miracle is set to kick off a powerpacked program, “Ablaze” with the theme “Let Fire Fall”. Slated to commence on Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd May 2022, Thursday – Saturday, 5pm, Sunday 9am, at the Church auditorium, 32, Baale Shokoni street, off Chivita Avenue building, Ajao estate, Lagos.

The guest ministers will be present to facilitate the program with awesome manifestation of God’s power, the likes of Bishop Wale Ajayi and Bishop Chris Ogugua, among other speakers.

According to the hosts, Apostle Ossy Michael who says that it’s an encounter that nobody should miss as there will be Supernatural displays of divine power, Signs & wonders, Miracles Delivery, Prophecies with solutions, etc.

