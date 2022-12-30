Apostle Dr Mike set to appreciate God’s faithfulness on Cross Over Night

As the Nation’s challenges seem not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention have become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with December already singing and activities beginning to pick up everywhere, Apostle Dr. Mike Agoha, a renowned and reputable man of God, the presiding Pastor in charge of Divine Destiny Int’l Gospel Mission set for their end of the year with a Candle Night.

According to the host, Dr. Mike that it’s going to be explosive in their End of year Candle Night Cross Over to 2023, reiterating that every participant should come with a white candle stick to celebrate God’s Faithfulness, on 31st December 2023, 10 pm, at the church auditorium, Divine Destiny Int’l Gospel Mission, 1, Muyili street, off kudaki road, hostel bus stop, Egbe Lagos.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline