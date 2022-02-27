Apostle Dr Macdavid set for a Prophetic Night of wonders

As the year gradually gains momentum with the Month of March already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere. Apostle Dr Macdavid C David, a renowned and a reputable man of God, the presiding pastor incharge of Mega Grace Assembly is set to commence One Night Program, tagged, “Prophetic Night Of Wonders”

The Month of March carries lots of benefits as the host, Apst Macdavid will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same which will features Breakthrough, Healing, Miracles, Financial Uplifting, Prophetic Utterance with solutions, etc.

The Program which is theme “The Rejected Stone” will be held on Friday 11th, March 2022, 9pm till dawn at the Church auditorium, 13, Dr Fashenu street, Century b/stop, Ago Okota Lagos,

The guests are Chosen Aboki (Comedian), Pst Mrs Gloria David, among others, while Apostle Dr Macdavid C David remain the host who beckons everyone to come as God will meet them at the point of their need. We could do reach on- 09096990000, 08066674429.

