Apostle Dr Kelechi Emmanuel set to bring Nite of evidence to the people of River State

As we thread in a perilous world, the need for Christians to always be in the mood of prayers is so imperative and the need to pray without ceasing should be our watchword. Many have lost hope in the past years as a result of lockdown and pandemic. Many lost their family members, loved ones, jobs and money. Having this in view, Apostle Dr Kelechi Emmanuel is set to organize One Night Prophetic of Program in this Month of August that will restore all lost Glory.

The City of Rivers State in Portharcourt and it’s environs is set as they are yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action from the Ministry of Apostle Dr KC Emmanuel, the presiding pastor in charge of Grace @ Work Prophetic Ministries.

The Program which is theme ” It’s Still Possible” and it’s tagged as Nite Of Evidence. Slated to commence on Friday 19th August 2022, 8pm. It is a brutal night to expunged all kinds of problem and proffers immediate solutions, at the Church auditorium, Ekara onne before Logos Ministry, River State.

According to the lead pastor, KC Emmanuel, that it’s a Night Of War and Worship as the Power of God will locate everyone present to heal, deliver, save and there will be accurate prophecies with immediate solutions.

Other guest Ministers of God will be on ground to release God’s Grace of transformation and acceleration to mankind. G Mosso, Rev Testimony Chukwuemeka, Ugo Jesus will be bringing down God’s presence with an electrified Praise Worship songs.

KC (Mrs) Deborah Emmanuel remain the host.

