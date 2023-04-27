Apology: Your sins are unforgivable, IPOB tells Buhari

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, vowed never to forgive the out going President Mohammadu Buhari, as he (Buhari), pleaded for forgiveness to those he may have offended while in office as President of Nigeria.

Making the vow through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB reiterated that Buhari’s sins were unpardonable, adding that, “we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation.

” He still won’t be saved from his atrocities. His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating. IPOB will continue to expose him.So this man wants Nigerians to forgive him for aiding the killing of indigenous people, arming terrorists, ethnic cleansing, destabilizing the country, Fulani enthronement, nepotism, national treasury looting, public deception, and many unforgettable and unforgivable crimes as a pseudo President?

“Very sad indeed. Which of the sins and attrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him? As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“How will the people of Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Yorubas, and many other indigenous nations in Nigeria who have been massacred by the Nigerian government imported terrorists from Sahel forgive him? This government imported and armed Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen under the umbrella of Meyetti Allah Cattle Breeders to kill and sack villages in the quest to grab indigenous peoples’ lands.

“This same government enthroned Fulanis in all government agency appointments in their quest for the Fulanization of Nigeria. Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of?

It’s better he relocates his generation to Mars and Jupiter because Niger Republic will not be far enough from Nigeria or sufficient enough to protect him from IPOB’s watchful eyes.

“Buhari and his Fulani cabals callously murdered more than a 1000 unarmed IPOB protesters and illegally detained 2,523 innocent citizens of Biafra. Only gullible minds will forgive the oppressors, but in IPOB, we don’t forgive murderers and their generations.

“Let the man Buhari and the cabal in Aso Rock begin appeasement for their numerous sins against Biafrans by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as ordered by Nigeria Courts and UN Working Group,” he stated.