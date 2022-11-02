APGA only remedy for Nigeria says Presidential Candidate

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The presidential candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliances (APGA), in 2023 Nigeria’s elections professor Peter Umeadi stated that it’s party remains the only solution for Nigeria challenges as the present and previous administrations of APC and PDP failed woefully.

Umeadi expressed optimism that APGA is winning 2023 elections.

The presidential standard bearer made the declaration during the party’s mega rally for governorship candidate of Plateau State, Hon. Samuel Abashe, held at BuKuru mini stadium, Jos South Local Government Area on Wednesday.

According to him,”if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria, my concentration will be on women, children, youths and disable in bringing about a new Nigeria. And we cannot achieve that without unity. Give chance for a successful living.

“APGA is now a new bride as the party continue receiving a booster on a daily basis. Therefore, go and vote because only those that voted will be counted. The time has come for a paradigm shift!

However, Plateau State governorship candidate of APGA, Hon. Samuel Abashe revealed that politics on the Plateau has taking a different shape as they have gone round the 17 Local Government Areas of the state and heard the yearnings of the people.

He said,” present myself to the service of Plateau people. As a former teacher and military officer I know what education and security is all about. We have capability to cater for Plateau development by revitalizing the agriculture to balance the inflation.”

The governorship candidate also said Plateau State need a leader that can teach people how to be industrial and financially independent.

“If APGA form government come 2023 in Plateau, we will teach people, most especially the youths and women how to save money on their own pockets. We need the government that will give youth hope.

” It is high time for Nigerians most importantly the youths to start understanding that the 2023 elections is beyond the issue of political platform but credibility. You’re above selling your conscious, let try something else this time,” Abashe mentioned.

Mrs Blessing Selchum who spoke on behalf of women and Henry Musa Dashe who is the youth representative said they align their commitment with Hon. Abashe because of his antecedents and as such is the only candidate that can change the fortune of Plateau in all ramifications.

The duo vowed to take propaganda of good governance to the nocks and crannies of Plateau to ensure APGA emerged victorious in all elective positions in 2023