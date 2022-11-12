APGA not in crisis, ready for 2023 elections – Oye

National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Victor Oye, on Friday, has reaffirmed it’s preparedness for the 2023 general election even as he dismissed claims of any crisis rocking the party at the national level.

Briefing newsmen, Oye described the factional chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku as an imposter, while calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute him.

Njoku had on Tuesday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to recognise him as the authentic national chairman of the party.Njoku had noted that the letter from retired Justice Mary Odili, stating that Oye’s name was erroneously written and mentioned as the chairman of the party had vindicated him of the accusation that he forged the judgment of the apex court.

He had also appealed to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and other members of the party to intervene and unite the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Firing back on Friday, Oye said Njoku was never a party to the suit he’s relying on to take over the leadership of APGA through the backdoor.

He claimed that certain forces were propelling Njoku to destabilise the party, but failed to mention them.

“This is a case of the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. Some persons are working hard to destabilise APGA. Their plan is to ensure that we don’t focus on winning next year’s elections.

“But we will not be distracted. We have set all the machinery in place to deliver our candidates at every level. Nigerians are hungry, poor and getting killed. We want to provide the. Help. That’s out focus.”

Oye, though didn’t outrightly label the letter written to Njoku-led faction as fake, he said he doubted the authenticity.

Asked how he will react if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) settles for Njoku-led faction of APGA, Oye maintained a loud silence.

“Njoku is not known to us. He wants to inherit what he didn’t sow. He wants to take over this our national secretariat we built. We won’t allow that to happen,” he boasted.