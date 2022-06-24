APGA Must Take over Abia state Govt in 2023- Abia state chairman.

Steve Unegbu Umuahia

The chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia state chapter Rev. Augustine Ehiemere has disclosed that APGA must take over Abia state government in 2023,added that APGA is blessed to have paraded the best quality governorship Aspirants before the eventual emergence of Prof. Gregory Ibe as the party flag bearer for 2023 governorship election.

Rev. Ehiemere who made this known during Bende LGA sensitization tour by the State working committee of the party held at Uzoakoli Civic center,urged party faithfuls to unit together as one and work in love so as to achieve the task ahead.

He pointed out that Professor Ibe is coming to repair and restore the glory of Abia state and encouraged Bende party members to get their PVCs ready to chase out bad government from Abia state in 2023.

His words, ” We are on sensitization tour in Bende LGA and I am happy with Bende people and we must take over Abia state government in 2023 as well as change leadership narratives in Abia,but we must work with love .

” For us to make the change,we must unit together as one and do not allow propaganda to cause disharmony among us.

” Professor Gregory Ibe is coming to repair, rebuild and restore the glory of Abia state .

He commended Bende party faithfuls and the local government party chairman urged them to work in synergy with all the party candidates to ensure victory in 2023

In his remark,the party legal Adviser, Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwokoro charged party members to arise and vote to change the narratives in Abia state, saying “it is a fight that we must win,let nobody sabotage our effort”

In his contribution, the State party Secretary Ambassador Sunday Onwukwubiri, assured that Bende LGA will give Professor Gregory Ibe one hundred percent votes and must come first

He further explained that the leadership of the party embarked on Local government tour to ascertain the strength of the party at the LGA level .

Earlier,the party chairman Bende LGA,Mr Peter Azubuike thanked the party State working committee for visiting Bende LGA and expressed appreciation to the people of Bende for coming out en masse, despite the short notice.

The climax of the event were the presentation of party flag bearers from Bende LGA, to the people of Bende, Engr. Chibisi Lazrus Mbakwe for Bende Federal Constituency and Barrister Ogbumba E. Ogbumba for Bende North state Constituency and the handing over of party membership cards to the physically challenged people who also trouped en masse to welcome the State working committee.