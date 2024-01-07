APGA guber aspirant emerges Anambra community PG 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

An All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, gubernatorial aspirant who hails from Umunya community, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, High Chief Ekwugha Chinedu, weekend emerged the President General, PG, of his Umunya country home to pilot the affairs of the community for the next three years.

The new PG, having been elected through the conduct of option A4 system of voting, at Central School field, emerged unopposed following the stepping down of his closest rival, Mr Ifeanyi Akolue.

The election attracted youths and adults from the community who turned out in their large numbers for the voting exercise.

Other posts contested for included, the post of Vice President General, which Mr. Nwakunobi Nonso won and Mr. Vincent Okafor became the Secretary General, Mr. Mbanugo Sunday, Financial Secretary, Assistant Financial Secretary, Mr. Anajemba Samuel, Treasurer, Mr. Chidiebere Nwankwo, the post of Public Relations Officers goes to Comrade Peter Onuigbo while Provost 1-2 positions have Smart Nwani and Okafor Cyprian as winners respectively.

In his acceptance speech the new President-General, Chief Gilbert, thanked God for the grace of winning and promised that he will work together with his other executive members for the progress of the community.

He said his administration would focus more on education, security, powee supply and empowerment programmes for women and youths in the community and assured of running all-inclusive administration.

The Vice-President-General, Mr. Nwakunobi Nonso, on his part, noted that there will be a difference in the leadership of the community, as they are all out to serve.

The returning officer, Bishop Dr. Chidozie Nwachukwu, in his brief speech, advised all to join hands together for growth and development of the community not minding who won or lost.

He thanked governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment during the exercise.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Oyi Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke, expressed his commitment to supporting the incoming leadership and called for concerted effort in moving the community forward.

Mr. Nweke declared the election free, fair and credible adding that it is the community that won the election not individuals.

The election process was closely observed by government officials from the State Ministry of Local Government/Chieftaincy/Community Matters, Officials from the Association of Anambra State Town Union, ASATU and Security Personnel.