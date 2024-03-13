APGA founder, Okorie cautions politicians bent on destroying Nigeria.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief (Dr.) Chekwas Okorie (Ojeozi Ndigbo) has cautioned opposition groups working against the progress of the nation to rethink their agenda and repent from their evil ways.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Okorie, who was the founder and pioneer national chairman of APGA warned that “the few vocal political scavengers from a particular section of the North who have vowed to blackmail, intimidate and distract the President until his administration is derailed,” to desist from their nefarious plans.

The statement which was titled “It’s time to allow President Tinubu to govern,” expressed surprise over the campaigns of calumny mounted against the present administration by some sections of the north since it’s inception.

Chief Okorie urged well-meaning Nigerians to be eternally vigilant, warning that the forces of disintegration should never be allowed to force the nation into anarchy and chaos.

“We must protect our hard earned democracy. It is in our national interest to do so,” he stated.

Below is the full statement: “On Sunday, 10th March, 2024, almost all Nigerian newspapers and social media platforms were awash with the highly inflammatory news of the alleged padding of the 2024 budget with a whopping N3 trillion.

“This weighty allegation was made by a group that called itself the Northern Senators Forum. The Chairman of the group, Senator Abdul Ningi chose the British Broadcasting Service, BBC, (Hausa) to make this broadcast in which he made other weighty and inciting allegations that portray the North as being at the receiving end of the Tinubu Administration.

“The Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio, was also portrayed as being complicit in short- changing the North in the 2024 budget Appropriation Act. In the publications under reference, the Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, promptly debunked the allegations of his Northern colleagues.

“Curiously, Senator Ningi had gone international with his damaging allegations while stating at the same time that his forum would meet with President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio separately to inform them about the discoveries they made after their hired consultants had combed the 2024 budget with a fine comb. The proposed visit will come after demarketing the country on a respectable international media platform.

“It was not long ago when Senator Ali Ndume, another prominent member of the Northern Senators Forum, came out firing from all cylinders, threatening political consequences if President Tinubu did not order the reversal of the administrative actions of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Aviation Ministry to move some of their departments to Lagos for a more efficient and cost effective service delivery.

“Again, a recent visit of the Israeli Ambassador to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, H.E. Nyesom Wike attracted the ire of Alhaji Abubakar Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric who imputed religious undertone in what was clearly an official visit. It will be recalled that it was the same Alhaji Gumi who raised a false alarm that the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Tinubu was a plot to the deny the North of their birth right.

“In his warped thinking, the FCT ministry was the exclusive preserve of the North, even where there is no such provision in the Nigerian Constitution. President Tinubu is yet to complete one year in office, and a few vocal political scavengers from a particular section of the North have vowed to blackmail, intimidate, and distract the President until his administration is derailed. While they are on it, they are also targeting the Senate President, Senator Akpabio.

“I can now see the wisdom and the hand of God in placing Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President at this time. I shudder to imagine that our dear country would have gone up in flames by now if Akpabio’s closest rival was elected as the Senate President. Opposition politics is healthy and contributes to good governance if it is constructive. I am an apostle of constructive opposition.

“I have observed with dismay that when the same political elite who are 99% responsible for the multi dimensional backwardness in their own part of the North, are out of power they hide under the umbrella of the non-existent monolithic North to mobilize forces against the government in power.

“These unpatriotic elements must not forget that it was North-controlled military governments that systematically moved Nigeria from a 4 regional structure to 36 state structure and the Federal Capital Territory that has the status of a State in the Nigerian Constitution.

“In Nigeria’s 64 years of independence, the North has held executive powers at the federal level for 46 years, including 26 years of totalitarian military dictatorship. It was under the military governments that Nigeria was also carved up into 774 local government areas. The Northwest was allocated 188 local government areas, while the Southeast was reduced to 95 local government areas. We have borne this and other deliberate acts of marginalization with equanimity.

“I am glad to observe that the Middle Belt covering over 8 states in the North are now wiser and are progressively and strategically asserting their geo-political identity and civic rights. They can no longer be anybody’s political beast of burden going forward. President Buhari had his 8 years, and history will judge him.

“President Tinubu should be allowed and cooperated with to govern Nigeria, and history will judge him afterward. I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to be eternally vigilant. We must protect our hard earned democracy. It is in our national interest to do so,” the statement concluded.