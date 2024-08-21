APGA Chairman accuses Soludo of distabilizing party in Anambra

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Edozie Njoku has declared war on Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo for allegedly using state resources to undermine APGA through a faction of the party formed by handpicked executive members loyal to the governor.

He also alleged that millions of naira was stolen from the accounts of APGA by people whose names he did not provide but stated that the fraud was committed with the knowledge of the governor.

Chief Edozie Njoku alleged specifically that a huge fraud running into millions of naira was discovered to have been perpetrated against APGA using several bogus accounts opened in the name of the party by agents and stooges of Anambra State Government with the tacit approval of the governor.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Press Center Wednesday, the national chairman promised that everything humanly possible will be done to reposition APGA to enable the party return to the position where it will contest national and off-season elections throughout the 36 states and Abuja.

He stated that the party will start it’s repositioning process by freeing APGA from the control and grip of the Anambra governor, opening offices in wards, the 774 local governments and the 36 states and Abuja soon, apart from engaging in mass mobilisation of members.

The Chairman commended the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for upholding the rule of law and the tenants of democracy with recent decisions which recognized the executive of APGA led by Chief Edozie Njoku.

