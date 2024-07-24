APEX College Of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu Gets Accredited, Kicks Off

In a significant development for the healthcare education sector in Nigeria, Apex College of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu has received accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), the body mandated by law to regulate the standards of Nursing and Midwifery Education and Practice in Nigeria.

This achievement marks a new chapter for Apex Specialists Nigeria Limited, which is now set to provide top-notch nursing and midwifery education, to help address the critical shortage of nurses in Nigeria and position itself as a leader in the field.

With a temporary site situated in the archaeology town, Igbo-Ukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the college enrolls students in both Nursing and Midwifery programs who will graduate with HND, RN and RM certifications after four years of training, followed by one year of internship.

At the Inauguration of the Governing Council of the college on June 21, 2024, the Provost, Pst Promise Ekeagba, highlighted the comprehensive nature of their programs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the healthcare industry.

The council includes notable figures such as Mrs. Perpetua Anene, Director of Nursing Services, Anambra State, Mrs Edith Onwuka, State Chairperson of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM); the College Provost, Pst. Promise Ekeagba, FHAPHP, and Ifeanyi Chukwurah, Esq, who serves as Chairman. Other Council members include Arc Charles Okey Egbudom, FNIA, Sir Ben Chika Uzoagu; and Hon. Engr. Dominic Okafor, FNSE, Member of the National Assembly representing Aguata Federal Constituency.

During the inauguration, the Proprietor/Visitor of the College, Prof. Uchenna Nwosu, an American-trained medical doctor and Group Medical Director of Apex Healthcare System, emphasized the global shortage of nurses and the college’s mission to train professionals to meet this demand. “We aim to produce well-rounded nurses who not only serve the Nigerian market but are also equipped to work internationally,” Prof. Nwosu stated.

“Our healthcare sector is further depleted by this brain drain, magnifying our own need for trained nurses,” he explained. He encouraged students to see themselves as part of a select group tasked with addressing this critical need.

The College Provost, Pst. Ekeagba, FAIPHP, assured that the programs would be delivered to international standards in collaboration with relevant partners. “Apex College of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu, with its innovative approach to nursing and midwifery education, strong commitment to research, community engagement, and academic excellence, is poised to shape Nigeria’s future as a leader in health education. Our expert faculty members will instil a sense of purpose, foster creativity, and inspire a new generation of nursing professionals who will make a significant impact in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the nursing program is already in progress, the college has commenced the sale of admission forms for its midwifery program for the 2024/2025 academic session. Interested candidates with five credits in WAEC/NECO or GCE, including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, at no more than two sittings, are advised to visit the school at Igbo-Ukwu or Apex hospitals in Awka, and other areas of Anambra State, and apply before the closing date on August 30, 2024.