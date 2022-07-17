Champion Newspapers Limited
APC Women Leader, Kemi Nelson, is dead –Party source

By Peter
Ms Kemi Nelson, a former deputy national  woman leader of the  All Progressives Congress, APC, has died, an authoritative source within Lagos APC disclosed on Sunday.

Nelson was also a former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

Nelson, a former  commissioner in Lagos State was reported to have passed on after a  prolonged illness at the age of 66.

The impeccable source in APC told News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that  it was true the party stalwart died after a prolonged illness.

“It is true she has passed on,” he said.

The source, however, refused to respond to further questions on the demise of the APC leader.

Nelson is the only female member of the APC ‘s Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State.

She was appointed to NSITF by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, a position she held until May 2021.

She was born on February 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by three children.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos State and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

 

 

