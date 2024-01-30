APC warns Yahaya Bello, says there’s no vacancy in Chairman’s office.

… Condemns Plateau assembly speaker’s refusal to swear in APC members.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and his supporters against creating tension and division in the party.

Reacting to the circulation of campaign posters of the former governor in parts of Abuja, the party declared that “there is no vacancy in the office of APC national chairman.”

The All Progressives Congress warned the immediate past Kogi governor and his supporters to desist from sponsoring or generating conflict and divisiveness within the party declaring that there will be consequences for disobedience.

In obvious reaction to the circulation of campaign posters of the former governor in parts of Abuja, APC said there is definitely no vacancy in the office of the national chairman and it added that there are also no plans or discussion for a convention.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka, who addressed the press on Tuesday on the resolutions of the National Working Committee which met on Monday said the party has confidence in the performance of its National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Barrister Morka appealed to detractors to allow the chairman to concentrate on his job of transforming the ruling party.

Supporters of the immediate-past Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Sunday night flooded Abuja with campaign posters of the former governor urging him to contest the chairmanship position claiming that it was the turn of North Central to lead the party.

Barr. Morka also said the NWC of the party condemned in strong terms the refusal of the Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly to swear in the 16 members elected on the platform of the APC describing the action as “unnecessary rascality and a contempt of court.”

He disclosed that the APC will soon kick-start the review of its membership register and the registration of new members starting from Niger state in early February ad called on members of the public to take advantage of the open window and register.