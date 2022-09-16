Champion Newspapers Limited
APC Vice President Aspirant, Alhaji Kashim Shettima ,Gov. Sanwo-Olu attends 96th Anniversary Lecture of the Yoruba Tennis Club at Lagos Island

L-R… Vice Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Mr. Olakunle Agbebi; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Club’s Chairman, Chief Babajide Damazio and APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, during the Club’s 96th Anniversary Lecture held at Greetings Hall, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Island on Thursday.

 L-R…Vice Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Bro. Olakunle Agbebi; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, of the Club, Chief Babajide Damazio; APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Vice Patron & Trustee, Yoruba Tennis Club, Dr. Abayomi Finnih and Secretary, Board of Trustees, Yoruba Tennis Club, Bro. Bolaji Cole.

L-r… Former Minister of State for Defence, Sen Musiliu Obanikoro, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and Mr Kayode Lawal.

L-R…Vice Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Mr. Olakunle Agbebi; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Club’s Chairman, Chief Babajide Damazio and APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and others during the Club’s 96th Anniversary Lecture held at Greetings Hall, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Island on Thursday…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

