APC to opposition parties: Don’t plunge Kogi into anarchy, chaos

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over the high level of post-election violence and politically motivated killings in Kogi State and has called on the nation’s security community, especially the Nigeria Police Force, to conduct immediate, thorough investigation into the unfolding state of hopelessness in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s National Secretariat on Thursday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka advised opposition figures to seek redress in the court rather than plunge Kogi State into a state of anarchy and chaos stressing that the recent killings and attack on INEC facilities in the state calls for serious concern.

“The APC also condemned as primitive the assertions by the PDP candidate in last month’s election Sen. Dino Melaye and his Social Democratic Party SDP counterpart that they would mobilise their supporters to boycott future elections.

“Dino should know that participating in an election is a democratic right. Boycotting an election is also a democratic right. Dino is free to choose his democratic right but we hope he chooses wisely. “That he chose not to vote for himself in the Kogi gubernatorial election did not stop the election process from going ahead in accordance with the Constitution.

“He cannot stop our democratic train from leaving the station or going on course of its journey to consolidation. He cannot hold back participation by the wonderful people of Kogi state by his infantile outbursts and irrational and vain charges against the APC, INEC and our judiciary.

“On his part, the candidate of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka, stated, on national television, that he will not challenge the election, for reasons similar to that advanced by his opposition counterpart, Dino, that has no confidence in the judiciary, especially as INEC will be a potential witness in the case to justify the outcome of the election.

“In a sudden u-turn, Ajaka, is now reported to have changed his mind and now intends to bring a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal, even though, it appears that he is out time to validly do so. However, we will leave that for determination by the courts.

“This is all against the backdrop of INEC’s declaration of the APC candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who polled 446,237, as winner of the Kogi State election, with Muritala Ajaka of SDP polling 259,052, and Dino Melaye of PDP polling 46,362. Ajaka and Dino rejected the election results, citing alleged irregularities.

“As umpire, INEC is the only body with constitutional authority to determine and treat occurrence of alleged irregularities in the context of the election. And, in exercise of its powers, INEC, reportedly, cancelled election results in several wards, especially in Ogori-mangogo where over-voting was alleged to have occurred. INEC, then proceeded to declare the result of the election, which, for us, reflects the valid will of the Kogi electorate.

“We participated in the Kogi election, our candidate campaigned widely and vigorously to win the hearts and minds of the good Kogi electorate. He built upon the strong record of achievement of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and our Party’s progressive manifesto.

“Rather than carry out comprehensive evaluation of the reasons they were rejected at the polls, these parties have continued to peddle falsehood and promote ethnic and social unrest in the state.

“We condemn, as dangerous, the incendiary rhetoric of opposition figures in Kogi state who continue to inflame passion and incite strife. Their actions and utterances provide a charged atmosphere for escalation of violence in the state.

“We especially condemn the reported attack against the Secretary of the Election Tribunal, Mike Umar David, on Monday, December 4, 2023, in very spurious circumstances. The SDP clearly has a lot of explaining to do regarding this incident. Their utterances and actions, prior to, and since, that incident, betray suspicious special knowledge of the incident.

“Prior to Monday’s incident involving the Tribunal’s Secretary, the residence of the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Gabriel Hale Longpet, was also attacked on Friday, December 1, 2023 by armed hoodlums.

“These and other acts of violence in Kogi state are barbaric, undemocratic and unacceptable. The people of Kogi State deserve to live in peace and security. These sponsored and senseless acts of violence must stop.

“We note and welcome the statement by the Kogi Police Command of an ongoing investigation of the alleged attack on the Secretary to the Election Tribunal and the Resident Electoral Commissioner. We urge the Police to do so thoroughly and expeditiously, and to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice”.

Morka said by law, the decision to vote or not to vote was a fundamental right of every individual and it would amount to foolishness to boycott a process, like an election, which has been fixed to take place at specific times.

As if to buttress his argument, Morka urged the opposition figures not to dare stop a moving train but added that no election anywhere in the world was perfect or without its peculiar controversies.

He declared that the APC participated in the three off-season elections held in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states but won in only two after failing to clinch Bayelsa, adding “Rather than making trouble or raising dust over the loss, like the opposition, the APC has been meticulously digging for facts and evidence to enable it challenge the results of the Bayelsa election.”

In another development, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Nigerians and members o the international community not to always look at the negative aspects of Nigeria because it has also positive sides.

Ganduje said despite the catalogues of negative narratives being peddled about Nigeria, especially by the Western media, there abound a plethora of beautiful, positive things about the country regarded as the most populous nation in Africa.

He made this assertion at the public presentation of the book, “The Beauties of Nigeria,” at the Press Centre, Radio House in Abuja.

Ganduje, who was represented at the event by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Barr. Felix Morka, implored Nigerians to leverage on both online and offline platforms to celebrate the good and positive things and aspects of the country.

“Nigeria is not only about the negative narratives that we are inundated with by some media outlets, there are a whole lot of beautiful things about this country that are under-reported. I’m glad that the book we are here to present to the public is a celebration of such beauties about our dear country, ” Ganduje said.

He commended the author, Bonaventure Philips Melah, and charged Nigerians to focus on and amplify always the positive sides of their country, noting that it was the surest way to advertise the litany of beautiful things that Providence had bequeathed to the nation.

The Beauties of Nigeria is a compendium of the huge natural and human deposit of the country. According to the author, Bonaventures Melah, it was his “modest contribution towards rebranding Nigeria.”

The event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, who agreed that the time has come for Nigerians to rewrite their own story and take the rebranding project seriously