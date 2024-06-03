APC to launch electronic registration systems Wednesday

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Wednesday launch its modern digitalized membership registration system to enable the Party commence nationwide revalidation of its members ahead of the 2027 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Felix Morka, said in a statement on Monday that the party’s plan to modernize it’s membership registry and the capturing process of their details has reached advanced stages and will commence fully after the launch.

While inviting the public to the event, Morka said in furtherance of the “All Progressives Congress’ (APC) trailblazing commitment to digitalizing its membership register in all its chapters in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the National Chairman of our great Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (CON), cordially invites Party leaders, members, and the general public to the opening ceremony of the train the trainer workshop scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly, Sheraton Hotel).”

Morka said the training workshop, will be formally opened by the National Chairman, while the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, will be Special Guests of Honour.