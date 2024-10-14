APC Thugs attacked Journalists in Bayelsa

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Following the recent incident that occur , on sunday some journalist sustained injuries as hired thugs attacked the venue of a press briefing organised by the Sagbama Local Government Chapter of the All Progressives Congress in Yenagoa, the State capital.

Chairman of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, Mr Tife Owolabi, was among the journalists injured as the thugs destroyed chairs while hitting those present with rods.

Owolabi bled from the forehead and left hand while Jacobson Park of People’s FM 93.1 had a swelling in his hand where he was hit with a flagstaff.

Photo caption incited that Jonah Abeke flanked by his Exco members briefing journalists after the attack .

Everyone scampered for safety and the press briefing was temporarily halted until security men including the Operation Doo Akpo, the state security outfit, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Police, arrived Da Crib Hotel, venue of the event.

The briefing later held with the Chairman, Sagbama Local Government Chapter of the APC, Jonah Abeke, announcing the indefinite suspension of seven members for alleged anti-party activities as the gale of suspensions in the party continued.

Those suspended are Barr. Peres Peretu, Hon. Matthew Karimo, Major Oputa, Hon. Tangi Samuel, King Bolouyi Sufadoh, Hon. Goodluck Ebomu and Hon. Youdio-gwei Benjamin.

Abeke said, “In the 2023 National Assembly, Presidential and gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State they openly worked for Gov. Douye Diri and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party. They made no pretences about their anti-party activities.

“It is on this note that we, the under-signed executives of the Sagbama Local Government Area APC hereby suspend them indefinitely from the party.

“Their suspension is hereby transmitted to the State Executive Committee of our party for ratification.”

Abeke also condemned the attack on the journalists who were invited to cover the assignment.