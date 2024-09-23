APC sweeps LG poll in Kwara as Gov Abdulrazaq congratulates new council chairmen, councillors

GBENGA OLARINOYE, ILORIN

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State has swept the council election conducted on Saturday in all the sixteen council areas.

Announcing the results at the KWSIEC headquarters in Ilorin in the early hours of Sunday, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, said the APC won all the 16 local government area chairmanship positions and all the 193 councilorship seats.

Five political parties namely, APC, APM, PDP, SDP and Accord participated in the local government election.

The KWASIEC chairman, who commended political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, appreciated the people of Kwara state for trooping out en masse to exercise their civic rights.

The State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated all the newly elected 16 local government chairpersons and 193 councillors on their victories.

The Governor also congratulated all the leaders and members of APC on the successful outing at the polls.

The Governor attributed the success to the support of every party member and stakeholder as well as sustained relationships that the party had built with the people of the state.

Governor Abdulrazaq commended the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the peaceful exercise.

