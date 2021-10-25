APC swears in LG executives in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the newly-elected Chairmen and Secretaries of the party for the 16 Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

The state Deputy Chairman, James Amadu, while overseeing the inauguration ceremony at the party Secretariat in Jalingo, said the exercise was in compliance with the directives from the party’s national Secretariat.

“This exercise today is based on the directives from the national Secretariat that the newly- elected local government officials should be called and sworn in today.

“It is expected that you will swing into action immediately because of the enormous task we have a head of us. You need to position yourselves to work for the party.

“Let me once again urge you to place party interest above any individual interest and not allow yourselves to be used to bring chaos or confusion in the party. APC has a great assignment in Taraba State to salvage the situation of the State. We can not relent even for a short while in ensuring that we take over power to serve our people.

“You are the soldiers. You are the eyes and ears of the party at the grassroots where it matters the most. Your role is indispensable and I urge you to carry it out with all sense of seriousness and devotion”, Amadu said.

The Commissioner of Oath, Barrister Isa Buba, who administered the Oaths of Office and Allegiance, urged the people to hold fast to the Oath they have taken as it is a criminal offence to break an oath.

The party Chairman for Jalingo local government area, Alhaji Bashir Bakare, who responded on behalf of the rest, assured that they will remain faithful to the party and work hard to make sure that the party consolidates on its already existing popularity across the state.

