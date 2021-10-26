APC state Congress: We are not accepting petition from third party says C’mtee

SELYA YARNAP,Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) state congress appeal Committee in Bauchi said, they would only accept petitions from aggrieved party members not third party .

Alhaji Mohammed Mabo Kassim, Chairman of the committee disclosing this to newsmen on Monday at the commencement of their sitting in Bauchi ,

He said after a successful conduct of the APC congress that held nationwide, the party took cognizance of some of the complains of some of members who are aggrieved for one reason or the other.

The Committee chairman said that the national headquarters of the party constituted the committee to go round all the states where congresses took place to iron out all the pending issues and restore peace in the party.

According to him, a lawyer had stormed the secretariat with a petition but was asked by the committee to instruct his client to come by himself, noting that appeals and petitions within the party is a family affair that does not require a lawyer.

Mohammed Kassim said ,”the committee will give listening ears to all those that have grievances and that is why we are here today. In every election, there must be one complain here or there, which makes some people to feel aggrieved”

“The national headquarters sent this committee to all the states where congresses took place with the aim of receiving petitions that will be looked into. So, I am calling on aggrieved members to consider ourselves as one family.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP is the one occupying the Bauchi government house, which is not supposed to be, because Bauchi state has always been an APC state. We urge all APC members in the state to unite in order to change the situation in the next election”.

According to the Chairman, if nobody brings a petition between Monday and Tuesday, they would assume that there is no problem in the state and the aggrieved members to rest their case.

End.