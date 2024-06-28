APC stalwart cautions party on zoning, says, only a Southern candidate can scuttle power from Soludo

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mr Pope Amaefuna has warned the party against fielding any candidate from any zone except the southern zone as it may disrupt the existing zoning formula in the state.

Amaefuna who stated this during an interview with journalists in Awka on Thursday said that the the easiest way for APC to lose the state in 2025 will be to field candidates from any zone, other than the South.

While noting that the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who is doing his first term is also from the zone, he said: “The politics of Anambra State has enjoyed relative stability, equity and fairness, thanks to the adoption of the zoning principle.

“Major political parties acknowledged the power rotation formula as reflected by the choice of candidates paraded in Anambra elections in the past decade.

“In reality, APC can no longer afford to continue playing opposition politics in Anambra State and all hands must be on deck to ensure a power shift in the 2025 governorship election.

“Considering the disposition of the Anambra electorate, if the APC makes the mistake of failing to field a strong and popular candidate from Anambra south in favour of parading a candidate from any other zone, then it is safe to kiss the governorship aspirations of the party goodbye as the move would truncate the remaining four years tenure of Anambra south.

“The implication is that a new candidate from any other zone might tentatively lay claims to an eight year tenure instead of four and that is the last thing any right thinking Anambra wants at this epoch.

According to him, some people have been trying to champion the non adherence to the zoning in the state because they have an ulterior motive, but doing so may lead the party to lose next year’s election.

Anaefuna added, “Very importantly, the proponents and advocates of no zoning should be wary of what they preach as they risk swallowing their own vomit.

“Considering the political culture of Anambra State today, any party that did not abide by the zoning formula adopted by stakeholders in rotation of the governorship seat of the state stand no chance of winning the forthcoming guber poll and historical indices support this position.

“The Anambra State APC can only win the 2025 Anambra State governorship election if we can come together and unite to support a strong candidate from Anambra South who has the capacity, structures and personal grassroots’ following to match APGA at the polls.

“The card carrying saboteurs in APC who have preoccupied and positioned themselves on the negotiation table with APGA with the goal to sabotage the party in exchange for a few wads of dollar bills should be identified by the national working committee of APC and punished accordingly.

“Any APC member who is currently crusading for no zoning has been compromised and commissioned to work against the party and such a character should be considered enemy of the party who are actively working against the party interests.

“APC cannot continue to betray its own candidates. It is time to come together, cage the white elephant in the room and make a strong statement in 2025.”