APC South West Forum: Comparative advantage of states comes to front burner- Ex-Lagos Assembly member

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon Mufutau Egberongbe said the idea behind having gathering of South West All Progressives Congress, APC was to take cognizance of the comparative advantage of the geopolitical zone.

Egberongbe gave the hint during an interview with our correspondent on Saturday at the APC South-West Zone Assembly at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

The President Bola Tinubu who is currently on vacation in UK was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The event was hosted by the Chairman South West Governors’ Forum and Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Other State Govenors who attended the event included, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Leaders at the meeting included, ex-interim National chairman, Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun Govenors, Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, Lagos GAC leader, Tajudeen Olusi among others.

The event also attracted other stakeholders in the South-West including Senators led by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Representatives, State House of Assembly members and top officials.

The then lawmaker who represented Apapa Constituency I, explained that the resolutions of the Forum would be documented by a special committee for action plan.

Egberongbe said, “The whole idea of why we are here is to have South West cohesion. We want to see a more united bloc in the South West so that we cohabit and relate especially in the areas of comparative advantage.

“For instance, Osun is the food basket but Lagos provides the market, the produce from Osun will be made available in Lagos so it is majorly to take advantage of our comparative advantage.

“Politically, the idea behind it is that there should be a forum where South West will be meeting so that we can relate and x-ray how we have fared with a view to see how we can improve on our challenges.

“So the meeting emphasized cohesiveness. Our leaders in Lagos have given directive that there should be a committee in place that would oversee the resolutions here so that it would not be a talk shop. All what we have discussed will be meant for action plan.

“So we will be meeting as a zone, at the State and local government levels. We will be identifying Government policies and see to what extent they are impactful on the people.”