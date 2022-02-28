APC set up 20 sub-committees for the national convention

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has constituted twenty sub-committees for the exercise billed to hold in Abuja.

Each of the committees except the Central Planning Committee with a 12-man team of all the CECPC members, the Secretariat Support Committee has a 7-man team, the Accreditation Committee has 41 members while other committees are made up of 40 members each.

The Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the constitution of the sub-committees complied with the schedule of activities for the National Convention as resolved by the CECPC.

The sub-committees constituted the Screening Committee under the chairmanship of Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and Barr. Emmanuel Chikwu Emeka as Secretary; the Screening Appeal Committee is headed by Governor Hope Uzodima and Barr. Shusibu Aruwa SAN as Secretary and Election Committee is headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun while Governor Bello Masari will serve as Election Appeal Committee chairman.

The Legal Committee is headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubajar Malami SAN, the governor of Zamfara State heads Accommodation Committed while Venue/Decoration/Site Servicing Committee has Governor David Umahi of Eboyin State as chairman and Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State heads Transport/Logistics Committee

Other committees are Media/Publicity with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu as chairman, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State heads the Security/Protocol Committee while the Accreditation Committee has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman, Entertainment/Welfare Committee has Deputy Speaker Ahmef Idris Wase as chairman and the Medical Sub-committee is headed by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State.

Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya is yo chair Budget Committee, Finance Committee is to be steered by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Observers will be chaired by Minister of Foriegn Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Digital Committee has Kashifu Inuwa as chairman and Convention Legacy and Rapporteur Committee has Bornu State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum as chairman.