APC saves Ondo deputy gov from impeachment

.As peace c’ttee reconciles warring members

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Chief Lucky Aiyedatiwa has escaped the sword of impeachment dangling over his head following prompt intervention by the National Reconciliation Committee and National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that looked into the lingering disputes, complaints and agitations among members.

Ondo state is one of the strong holds of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but soon after the election in the state things fell apart between the number two citizen and the executive governor, who lured the state House of Assembly to his side and the law makers promptly commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor.

However, reprieve came the way of the embattled deputy governor on Tuesday when the House of Assembly met with the reconciliation committee/NWC and an agreement was brokered to suspend impeachment processes against Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to allow for political solutions of the problems.

The lawmakers met with closed doors on Tuesday with the APC Reconciliation Committee and the National Working Committee at the Party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja but no communique or statement were issued on the terms of the settlement.

It is also uncertain whether the cessation of hostilities between the disputing parties will be permanent or temporary and reporters noted that no visible time frame was issued on when the dispute will be resolved.

Sources at the meeting however told inquisitive correspondents that another enlarged meeting will be convened in the next few weeks where the state governor, top party leaders in the state and other stakeholders such as traditional rulers and opinion moulders will be present to effectively trash out the underlying misunderstanding between the political leaders in Ondo State.