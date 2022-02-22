APC reverses self, fixes National Convention March 26

.Cancels Feb. 26 exercise, Zonal congresses hold March 12

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked March 26, 2022, for its convention.

The party had earlier Monday postponed indefinitely the exercise initially scheduled for February 26, 2022.

But addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after a closed-door meeting, which lasted several hours, Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the preparation for the convention will commence on 24th of February 2022.

He said the zonal congresses will however hold before the national convention.

The also confirmed that activities for its forthcoming National Convention will commence from February 24.

According to Sen.Akpankudohede,

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the National Convention will commence from Feb. 24 and terminates in March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” the APC scribe said.

Below is the schedule of activities for zonal congresses:

Thursday 24th February, 2022–Publication of Zonal Committees

Saturday 26th February, 2022- Meeting of Zonal Stakeholders

Monday 28th February – Thursday 3rd March:

Sales of forms for Zonal positions

Saturday 5th March—Screening of Zonal Aspirants

5Sunday 6th March–Screening Appeal

Tuesday 8th March– Adoption of Screening Report

Saturday 12th March– Zonal Congresses

Monday, 14th March–Zonal Congresses Appeal

Wednesday, 16th March–Adoption of Appeal Report.

Earlier Monday, the APC cancelled the February 26 scheduled National Convention and announced Zonal Congress for March 26.

But within hours, the APC reversed the earlier decision postponing its national convention indefinitely.

The had in a letter to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), titled, ‘Notice for the conduct of Zonal Congresses’, dated, February 21, 2022 stated that the new information, supersedes its earlier notice on national convention, saying that the new arrangement is predicated on the evaluation of the party’s constitution.

In a letter notifying the commission of the conduct of the Zonal Congresses, and signed by Mai Mala Buni, Chairman and John James Akpanudedehe Secretary respectively of the party Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC,) the party said the notice supersedes earlier notice for the national convention with reference APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 .

According to Akpanudedehe, the alteration is predicated on the evaluation of the APC Constitution.

The notice reads. “In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 126 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26 March, 2022

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem”.

Prior to this notice, the fate of the February 26 National Convention has been enmeshed in controversy and confusion.