APC remains focused on national unity —Abdullahi Adamu

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, says the ruling party remains very much focused on promoting national unity.

While acknowledging that the call for national unity by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, is apt ahead of 2023 general election, Adamu said the objective of attaining national unity should be embraced by all in totality.

His words: “I think we expect no more than he said; any well meaning Nigerian and knowing the significance of democracy today in contemporary politics and governance, we cannot but accept in totality that call by the Emir and that is a call every reasonable Nigerian, every patriotic Nigerian, and not only those of us who work for it must accept.”

Adamu addressed the media at the Katsina country home of the Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, in company of Sen. Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister, and Sani Ahmed Daura, Katsina State APC Chairman, after felicitating with Abubakar on his turbaning as Sardaunan Katsina.

Adamu also drew positive from the title conferred on the veteran diplomat by the Katsina monarch, saying the honour is a wake-up call to Nigerians.

“It’s is a wake-up call to this generation of Nigerians to do what Sardaunan (of Sokoto and late Premier of then Northern Nigeria) did for the North, for which we remember him so much.

“It’s a big, big blessing; it’s a kind of honour that is not bestowed on everyone in this part of the world and we thank the Almighty God for picking him (Abubakar) and for the Emir of Katsina to so honour him,” Adamu said.

He also called on billionaire business mogul cum politician, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, over the recent demise of his younger brother and Chief Executive of Max Airline, Bashir, before a whistle stop in Government House Katsina for a courtesy call on the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.