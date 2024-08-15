APC rejects court ruling on Rivers Says Okocha remains chairman.

Judgement not binding on party,

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the High Court judgement which reinstated the executive members of the party dismissed last year due to alleged anti-party activities.

Rising from it’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress declared that it recognizes only the Chief Tony Okocha-led Caretaker Committee of the party in Rivers state despite a State High Court ruling on Monday which sacked the caretaker committee and in its place reinstated Emeka Beke as Chairman.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Deputy National Secretary of the party, Barr. Festus Fuanter who was flanked by other NWC members said Emeka Beke reinstated by the Rivers State High Court was sacked earlier by another court.

He explained that Emeka filed an appeal but could not wait for the outcome of his own appeal and instead decided to embark on an abuse of court processes by filing another process.

“We want to categorically state and inform the public that the position of the Party, the All Progressives Congress in the judgment delivered by the Rivers High Court by Justice §. Aprioko in Suit No: PHC 3592 CS. 2023 wherein the Court reinstated the dissolved State Executive Committee that it is not binding on the Party (APC).

“The claimant in the said case sued the National Chairman, Secretary of our great Party and not the Party itself and you cannot sue an agent of a disclosed principal. That a Court Judgment/Ruling/Order is not binding on a person or organization that is not a party to the suit.

“In suit no: PHC/3592/CS/2023 between Sam Sam Etetegwung Vs. H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje & 7 Ors wherein the Court reinstated the Rivers State Executive Committee earlier dissolved by APC, is not binding on APC because it was not joined as a party in the suit.

“Secondly, there is a valid and subsisting Court Judgment against Chief Emeka Beke & Iheanyichukwu Azubuike (former Rivers State APC

Chairman and Legal Adviser) respectively wherein they were removed from office.

“The said case suit No. PHC/925/CS/2023 Omiete Efrebo & 9 Ors. Vs. Chief Emeka Beke & 2 ors., were removed from office. It is pertinent to state here that the said judgment has been appealed against by Chief Emeka Beke and it is pending before the Court of Appeal.

“In view of the above, the Party still recognizes the erstwhile Caretaker Committee set up to oversee the affairs of the Party in the State,” the APC declared.