APC National Chairman visits Jimoh Ibrahim in his Abuja home . Senator thanks Ganduje for the visit as he presents Aseyori Strategy book

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has paid a private visit to the residence of Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR in the Abuja Asokoro home on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Alhaji Ganduje, who described the visit as “Father and Son” affairs, defiled the downpour of the Thursday night to visit the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

The former Governor of Kano State who later went into private discussion with his host for about an hour, stressed that there was no cause for alarm, as he was visiting his political son to engage in family talks on the progress of the party in Ondo State, especially as it affects the forthcoming Governorship election and winning way for APC on November 16, 2024 poll in the State.

Welcoming the National Chairman to his home, Senator Ibrahim thanked Alhaji Ganduje for the visit, adding that as a father and highly-respected statesman, the chairman is always welcome in his (Jimoh) home all the time.

The Senator later presented some copies of the Aseyori Strategy book series to the former Governor.

