APC in Borno inaugurates state Exco ahead of party convention

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, has inaugurated the newly-elected state Executive Council members in the state, as the party prepares for national convention on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Inaugurating the new State Exco, the state Chairman, Hon. Dalori said: “the Borno state APC is solidly behind the decision of the national body of the party. Whoever the party leader, President Muhammadu Buhari says is the position of the party; it is the position of the Borno APC”.

“We have just witnessed the inauguration of the state Executive of the party. This is the day we have been waiting. We have 17 members of the state working committee. The party is set for politicking and by the grace of God, APC will not only clinch all positions in the state but come 2023 general election”, Hon Dalori stated.

Hon. Dalori, who is also the chairman of APC chairmen, said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend Governor Zulum for leading APC in the state in unity. The APC in the state has never had any crack. APC in Borno is one.

“The team we just inaugurated are hard working and committed party men that are poised to move party forward and I am optimistic that the sky is our limit with this calibre of Executive”, he further stated.

Commending Governor Zulum for his purposeful leadership, he said the entire APC in the state are happy with Zulum and will continue to tap from his wisdom to move the party and the state at large forward.

He, therefore, urged the newly-inaugurated executive to carry along all party members, irrespective of their tribe or religion, stressing that they should also be in office at any time.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-inaugurated executives, the Secretary of the partly, Hon. Bello Ayuba said, “I want to use this opportunity to first, thank God for making us witness today’s occasion and Governor for supporting the APC in the state”.

He assured all party stakeholders in the state that the EXCO will continue to work together in the state with all stakeholders.

For a better society