APC heading for victory in 2023, says Uzodimma

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Wednesday focasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is already heading for victory in the 2023 general election

According to Uzodimma, ” with the Party’s rancour-free National Special Convention that produced former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard bearer, the party will be victorious ”

The Governor who spoke to newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri during his reception by supporters on arrival, said the Party not only had a very successful Convention but produced a Presidential Candidate through a process that was rancour-free and adjudged top-notch by everyone.

He further, ” said with what transpired at the National Special Convention and the commitment of members to the ideals of the Party, “the APC remains the Party to beat in the 2023 general election.”

Also speaking on the earlier position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as regards the position of the vice presidency, the Governor noted, “There is no provision on the ballot paper for the Vice President. Therefore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was never in context of the position of Vice President. The Vice President is a position that is always nominated or chosen by the Presidential Candidate in consultation with the political Party and some critical stakeholders of the Party.”

However, Governor Uzodimma reiterated the original stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to have their own from the South East nominated as Presidential Candidate from any of the two major political parties, noting that “since they did not get it this time they may get it another time.”

