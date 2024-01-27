APC Guber candidate, Igbos in Rivers congratulates Gov Fubara on Supreme Court victory

…Gov Fubara swears-in 9 returnee Commissioners loyal to Wike

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 governorship election, Pastor Tonye Cole has congratulated Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Pastor Cole who is Fubara’s main contender in the last election had gone to Court to challenge the his emergence as governor of Rivers State on grounds that he was still the accountant general of the state as at the time of the election, which he ought to have resigned.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday, dismissed his case and affirmed Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the duly elected and authentic governor of Rivers State.

Reacting to the ruling of the Apex Court, Pastor Tonye Cole congratulated Governor Fubara for his victory and pledged to work with him and all well meaning Rivers people for the betterment of the state.

“I pledge to collaborate with all well meaning individuals in and out of government to revive Rivers State to a place where commerce and development strives, and people can live harmoniously in peace. This has been primary motivation in the political process.

“I say Congratulations to Governor Sim Fubara on his victory. I send my hands of fellowship to the government and people of Rivers State for a brighter future,” said.

Similarly, the Igbos living and doing business in Rivers State has congratulated Governor Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Addressing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, the leader of all Igbos in the State, His Imperial Majesty, Sir Engr. Samm Nwokolo, Eze Gburugburu Rivers and Bayelsa States, Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo, described governor Fubara’s victory at the Supreme Court as a welcomed development and well deserved one.

The Monarch described the Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict which affirmed Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State as a confirmation of the people’s trust and mandate freely given to the him.

Expressed optimism that Mr. Fubara will not only do well as the Governor, but he would surpass the expectations of the people, describing him as a God sent to Rivers State.

…Gov Fubara swears-in 9 Commissioners loyal to Wike who resigned earlier

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has sworn-in nine former commissioners who had resigned their appointments from his cabinet in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the State.

The Commissioners resigned from Fubara’s cabinet to pledge their loyalties for former governor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike who has been at a loggerheads with Fubara.

Swearing in the returnee Commissioners at the State Executive Council Chamber at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Fubara charges them to always engage in activities that they would be remembered positively by posterity.

Fubara tasked newly sworn-in Commissioners to uphold and defend the interest and constitution of the State.

“I wish you well in your coming back. Stand for justice, and stand for the interests of our dear state. That is the purpose of your appointment and that is the truth.

“I can see how heavy your hearts are. But I assure you that I don’t have anything against anyone of you. You were caught in between during the crossfire.

“I will advise that you give your best. Like I said the first time, let this State and posterity remember you for what is good.”