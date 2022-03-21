APC Govs resolve differences ahead of National Convention

.As former PGF boss, Lukman favours for North-west APC chairman

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved their differences, ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the party.

Sule, who is the Chairman, Media Committee for the March 26 APC National Convention, said this in a statement signed by Alhaji Garba Shehu, the Secretary of the committee on Monday in Abuja.

Sule spoke at the inauguration of the Media Committee and its various subcommittees in Abuja.

“The leadership of the party under Gov. Mai Mala Buni and members of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) are making every efforts to take everyone along.

“I believe it is the only path for a successful convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our convention,” he said.

Sule said arrangements were on to ensure that the March 26 National Convention of the party was hitch-free.

He said the committee were broken into subcommittees that had speedily moved on with their various assignments aimed at delivering a successful convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that about 4,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and FCT are expected at the convention to elect new national executives for the party

Meanwhile, Immediate-past Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, has declared interest to contest for the National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming national convention.

The party’s national convention is slated for Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Abua.

The outspoken former PGF boss who hails from Kaduna state of North-west is said to be the state’s candidate for the office of the APC National Vice Chairman.

According to APC zoning arrangement, North-west geo-political zone where mallam Lukman hails from is favoured with the position.

Described as a “viable unifier”, Lukman is said to possesses competence, dedication and intellectual capacity to emancipate the soul of APC.

A political analyst, Ebenezer Olusegun Ijaodola, who posted the picture of Mallam Lukman on his Facebook page said the ruling APC needs the former PGF DG more “because of his ability to counter fake narratives from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ijaodola added: “If APC knows what is good for her, the likes of Salihu Moh. Lukman, should be considered for the National Working Committee’s position on a merit because this is a man who has displayed capacity, commitment and ability in the past responsibility given to him.”