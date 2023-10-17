APC Forum threatens legal action against Wike over PDP crisis

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) under the auspices of the North Central APC Forum has threatened to take legal action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should he involve himself in the current crisis of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The forum said it understands that the PDP has been doing all they could to involve Wike in resolving their internal leadership crisis, particularly the one which followed the fall out of their defeat in the last presidential election.

Speaking Tuesday in Jos the Plateau State capital after their last quarter of the year meeting, Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said as an appointive office holder of the APC, Wike should not be allowed to get too involved in PDP issues, talk more of resolving their crisis.

Zazzaga said if Wike is allowed to get involved in such, as well as fratenize unchecked with members of the PDP, it will not be in the interest of the APC, and that they will not accept, and will be forced to take legal action against him if it comes to that.

“We are warning Wike against getting himself involved in the PDP crisis, talk more of making any moves to resolve it since the party is still seeing him as their member. But we in the APC are not comfortable with Wike’s romance with the PDP because we know it won’t always be in the interest of the APC which he is holding its appointive position.

“So, Wike’s loyalty should be seen and felt by the APC, as well as his friendship, rather than with the opposition PDP. We will continue expressing our concern over Wike’s romance with the PDP because many of their leaders are still not showing their support to the APC administration and the leadership of President Bola Tinubu after his victory at the February Presidential polls,” he said.

According to him, the recent trending video of Wike at home with the former Senate President Bukola Saraki who is of the PDP, has been stirring some worry in APC quarters, and that such visits and other relationships the PDP are intensifying with Wike are all ploy to be getting him closer to the PDP than the APC.

He said since the PDP is yet to fully accept and join hands with President Tinubu in moving the nation forward, but are rather challenging his policies and are still challenging his election victory at the court, is an evidence that they are yet to accept his presidency.

Zazzaga therefore said, Wike’s romance with the PDP should be a concern to them and they reject it in its entirety, particularly that Wike is a rare appointee brought in from the PDP to become a cabinet member in the APC government.

He said they have sent an earlier caution to Wike and this is the second time, and that if there is no change, they will be forced to mobilize protest against him.

Meanwhile Zazzaga called on all party supporters to support the party in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi state.

He called on the APC members to make efforts in their usual fighting and never giving up spirit and show the other political parties in the elections that they can always do it both at the federal and state levels.

He said by so doing the party will prove to the likes of Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi PDP candidate, that the APC remains the party to beat, and his rhetoric cannot give him victory against the APC.